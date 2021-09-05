Lost Loved Ones to Poll Duty: Kin of UP Teachers Struggle To Get Past Red Tapism

"My father was an assistant teacher and we are being offered a job as fourth class employees," Naveen Kumar (26), son of a government school teacher Tilakdhari Sharma (58) who died in May this year said.

Family claims Tilakdhari, who was posted as an assistant teacher at an upper primary school in UP's Chandauli district, was on duty during training, election and counting during panchayat elections conducted by the state election commission during the peak second COVID wave in April and May earlier this year. He died on 15 May, barely two weeks after results were declared.