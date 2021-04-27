Allahabad HC Pulls Up SEC Over 135 COVID Deaths in Panchayat Polls

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 27 April, sent a show-cause notice to the State Election Commission (SEC), Live Law reported, over the deaths of 135 people who were on election duty in the recently held Panchayat elections in the state, due to COVID-19.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar asked the State Election Commission to explain why it failed to check the non-compliance of COVID guidelines during the election.

The court also asked the commission to show cause as to why any action has not be taken against it and its officials responsible for such violations.

"It appears that neither the police nor the Election Commission did anything to save the people on election duty from getting infected by this deadly virus,” the bench observed.