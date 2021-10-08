Long Queues, Missed & Delayed Flights: Chaotic Scenes at Mumbai Airport

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / Nikhil Merchant)
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday morning, 8 October, with several passengers stuck in long queues missing their flights and many flights getting delayed, NDTV reported.
Domestic airlines IndiGo and Vistara advised passengers to report early to avoid any inconvenience. Meanwhile, airport authorities said the festive season resulted in the sudden rush of passengers.
"We have been seeing long queues on weekends, but this weekend, probably due to the commencement of the festive season, the morning peak hour passenger rush was unprecedented in recent pandemic times," an airline official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
According to the daily, almost all morning domestic flights were delayed, with the only ones leaving on time being the ones scheduled before 6 am.
"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects," the CSMIA said in a statement.
"T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles. Literally feels like we're in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope. Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them (sic)," composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted.
However, the CSMIA said that it was "following all the Covid protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required. In addition, in keeping with the growing increase of passenger traffic and to ensure a seamless service experience, CSMIA has planned to open Terminal 1 operations from 20 October 2021."
"With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning. Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further, owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threats at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at the CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport). The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority, and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience."
(With inputs from NDTV and The Times of India.)
