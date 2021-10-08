Long Queues, Missed & Delayed Flights: Chaotic Scenes at Mumbai Airport

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday morning, 8 October, with several passengers stuck in long queues missing their flights and many flights getting delayed, NDTV reported.

Domestic airlines IndiGo and Vistara advised passengers to report early to avoid any inconvenience. Meanwhile, airport authorities said the festive season resulted in the sudden rush of passengers.

"We have been seeing long queues on weekends, but this weekend, probably due to the commencement of the festive season, the morning peak hour passenger rush was unprecedented in recent pandemic times," an airline official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.