Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha TV Channels Merged, To Be Called Sansad TV

The government has said that it has merged two Parliament channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, which will now be called Sansad TV.
The government also said that retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sansad TV for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
The government, in its order on 1 March, said, "Consequent upon the joint decision of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, and the Speaker, Lok Sabha, to merge RSTV and LSTV into Sansad Television (Sansad TV).”
“Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghalaya) (Retd) has been appointed as the CEO, Sansad TV, on contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined