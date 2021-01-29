‘Won’t Vacate’ Says Tikait; Situation Tense at Protest Sites

Two day after violent clashes between the protesting farmers and the police on 26 January shook the national capital, the situation at protest sites around Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders remained tense on Friday, 29 January after presence of police and paramilitary forces was drastically beefed up at all protest sites.
The situation remains highly tense at the Ghazipur border, one of the main sites of protests against the three contentious farm laws, as the UP Police gave an ultimatum to the farmers to end the protest and vacate the site.
The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border continued their sit-in overnight, with Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait saying they will not vacate the site.
According to reports, more farmers started reaching Ghazipur in the wee hours of Thursday.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, cabinet minister Satyendra Jain and MLA Raghav Chadha reached the Ghazipur border to inspect water and electricity arrangements for protesters.
“Arrangement for water and toilets were made last night. I am here inspect if arrangements are In place,” Sisodia said.
“We're here to inspect arrangement of water and toilets done by us. Police stopped movement of water tankers so that they can't reach here,” Jain told ANI.
Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson said that the protesters will not vacate the protest site.
“We will not vacate the spot. We will talk to the Government of India about our issues. I urge the people to remain peaceful,” he told ANI.
Delhi Police arrested an accused who snatched a wireless set from a Constable called Sonu on 26 January during the farmers' protest in Nangloi. The set has been recovered from accused. He was previously involved in three different cases registered in 2019 in different police stations of Delhi.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary arrives at Ghazipur border where farmers' agitation is underway.
Police presence continues at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws continues.
Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border.
The Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic. The traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta, according to an advisory by the Delhi Traffic Police.
Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Sabol and Piau Maniyari borders have been closed.
Published: 29 Jan 2021,10:29 AM IST