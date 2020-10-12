Massive Power Outage Across Mumbai After Electric Supply Failure

As life across the city came to a standstill, the energy minister attributed the outage to a technical glitch. The Quint Several parts of Mumbai on Monday, 12 October, experienced a power outage due to an electric supply failure. Photo for representative purposes only. | (Photo: PTI) India As life across the city came to a standstill, the energy minister attributed the outage to a technical glitch.

Several parts of Mumbai on Monday, 12 October, experienced a power outage at approximately 10 am due to an electric supply failure. Andheri, Kandivali, Vashi, Thane, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai and Panvel were among the areas affected by the outage. Some traffic signals at areas have stopped working as well, NDTV reported. A report by The Times of India said that water supply to Thane from Temghar had also stopped after a power cut at the pumping station. As life across the city came to a standstill, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the reason for the outage was a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse.

“Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes,” Raut said, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tata Power said that at 10:10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Khargar which caused a huge dip in frequency in Mumbai transmission system leading to the power outage.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had taken to Twitter to say that the cause was a failure of incoming electric supply from TATA.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity announced on Twitter that there was a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most parts of Mumbai.

Many residents of the city took to Twitter to tweet about the massive power outage, saying that they had never seen a failure of this extent. NDTV reported that authorities said that the electricity supply is expected to be restored within 45 minutes to an hour. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued some numbers on Twitter for citizens to call in case of emergencies.

The BMC Commissioner also issued a statement, asking all hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals, especially ICUs.

Local Trains Affected

Mumbai Suburban trains of the Central Railway were restored after being briefly held up due to the grid failure. The Western Railway announced that services between Churchgate and Borivali had been suspended owing to the grid failure.