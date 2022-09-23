Kin of Jailed J&K Separatist Leader Requests PM Modi for Urgent Medical Care

Further, she alleged that jail authorities had not mentioned several ailments that her father was suffering from in his medical report, and had underplayed his "critical" condition.

"When we inquired about his health at the NIA special court and sought his medical reports, we were stunned to know that the jail authorities had submitted prevaricated reports merely mentioning that he had diabetes and hypertension," Ruwa Shah said.

She added that the reports had made no mention of pneumonia, low haemoglobin and kidney malfunction, "thus clearly underplaying his critical condition."