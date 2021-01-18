Less Than 50% Beneficiaries Show Up for COVID Vaccination in AP

As per the health department data, in the first two days, 32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803. On the first day, the state recorded a response rate of 61 percent, as over 19,000 frontline workers were vaccinated in the state.

Asked about the poor response, a health official said the numbers would increase slowly. "Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bring people and give a shot," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Though 312 vaccine sessions were planned, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held in all 13 districts.

East Godavari, Prakasam and Nellore districts topped the list for maximum beneficiaries getting vaccinated, and Krishna district was at the bottom of the list, with only 485 health workers.

The officials in Andhra have identified 3.87 lakh frontline workers across 332 locations in the state to administer the vaccine. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the vaccination drive at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday.