Facebook, Twitter, IG Block Trump’s Account After US Capitol Siege

Outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account has been temporarily blocked by Twitter and Facebook after he sent out tweets backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January.
Both companies removed several posts of Trump that cast doubt on the election results and lauded his supporters. Twitter also threatened to put a permanent ban on his account after he violated their social media policies.
While making false claims about election fraud, Trump, in a series of tweets, told the protesters "I love you" before telling them to go home.
His video message to the protesters was also removed from Facebook and YouTube.
Facebook has suspended Trump from posting for 24 hours, while Twitter locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours, adding that it required the removal of three tweets for "severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy". Twitter also said that if the tweets were not removed, the president's account would remain locked for good, reported BBC.
Facebook in a statement said that it removed the messages because it “increases the risk of violence".
Facebook-owned app, Instagram also locked Trump’s account for 24 hours, the company’s head said in a statement.
Before the violence took place, President Trump addressed his supporters at the National Mall in Washington, alleging yet again that the election had been stolen from him, and encouraging them to inflict violence.
Trump’s supporters were seen storming the seat of US government and clashed with the police. It took more than three hours for the police to control the unruly mob and evacuate lawmakers who were attempting to tally votes for the election.
The violence brought to a halt to the congressional debate which was going on over Democrat Joe Biden's election win.
(With inputs from BBC, The Guardian and Reuters)
