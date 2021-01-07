Celebrity Facebook Pages Will No Longer Have the ‘Like’ Button

The new Facebook page layout had made a dramatic change with the elimination of the “Like” button. Now, Facebook pages of public figures and celebrities will only display number of followers. Starting Thursday, 7 January, the social media platform will showcase a new design dedicated to news feeds and safety features to block spammy content on pages.
This change is done to simplify the way people connect with their favorite pages. “Unlike Likes, followers of a page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps public figures a stronger indication of their fan base,” read a statement by Facebook’s Spokesperson.
However, this feature can only be enabled by public figures such as actors, creators, authors and a handful of media entities. Pages will see an option to try out the new experience once they're logged in on mobile.
Facebook has improved its Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect hate speech, violence, sexual, spammy content and impersonation. “We are continuing to expand the visibility of a verified badge and make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic pages and profiles. A verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post may appear higher in the comment section and be visible in the News Feed,” the statement read.
Published: undefined