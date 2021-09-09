Least Trusting of News Are Those Who Are Indifferent, Disengaged: Reuters Study

A recently published news report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which examined trust in news, found that the people who are the least trusting are not those who are most vocally hostile but instead more indifferent and disengaged.

The report, which was authored by Benjamin Toff, Sumitra Badrinathan, Camila Mont’Alverne, Amy Ross Arguedas, Richard Fletcher, and Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, is based on survey data of 2,000 respondents each from four countries: Brazil, United States, United Kingdom, and India.

“Those who most lack trust in news are often the least knowledgeable about journalism, disengaged from how it is practised, and the least interested in the editorial decisions publishers and editors make every day. They are often less opinionated about journalism and less likely to say they care about how news works,” read a press statement.