Latest News: India Reports 14,545 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee has begun. The meeting, being chaired by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, is being held via video conferencing.
(Source: ANI)
India reports 14,545 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,06,25,428, as death toll rises to 1,53,032. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,88,688, while total discharges are at 1,02,83,708.
A fire has broken out in a building in Delh’s ITO area. At least three fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
(Source: ANI)
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and sought an unconditional apology from him within 36 hours for levelling corruption allegations against him.
Adhikari had made “vile, uncouth, false, malicious, and defamatory” statements against the Diamond Harbour MP during a BJP meeting at Khejuri on Tuesday, read the notice.
(Source: The Indian Express)
Serum Institute of India's vaccine consignment to be dispatched to Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius has arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 22 Jan 2021,08:00 AM IST