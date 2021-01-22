Latest News: India Reports 14,545 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and sought an unconditional apology from him within 36 hours for levelling corruption allegations against him.

Adhikari had made “vile, uncouth, false, malicious, and defamatory” statements against the Diamond Harbour MP during a BJP meeting at Khejuri on Tuesday, read the notice.

(Source: The Indian Express)