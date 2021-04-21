Latest News: Fire At Furniture Market in Delhi, None Injured

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported so far from the incident.
China’s President Xi Jinping will attend a US-led climate change summit on 22 April at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the advent of the new US administration in January this year.
Published: 21 Apr 2021,10:58 AM IST