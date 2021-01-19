Latest News: 13 Dead after Being Run over by Truck in Surat
Published:
| (Photo: The Quint)
13 Dead After Being Run Over by Truck in Surat
13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat. “All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan,” the police said.
(Source: ANI)
