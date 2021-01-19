Latest News: 13 Dead after Being Run over by Truck in Surat

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
The Quint
India
Published:
Catch the latest news updates of the day here. | (Photo: The Quint)

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

13 Dead After Being Run Over by Truck in Surat

13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat. “All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan,” the police said.

(Source: ANI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT