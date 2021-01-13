Latest News: India Reports 15,968 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reports 15,968 new COVID-19 cases, 17,817 discharges and 202 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. This takes the total cases to 1,04,95,147, while active cases stand at 2,14,507. Meanwhile, total discharges have reached 1,01,29,111 and the death toll is at 1,51,529.
Air India carries first consignment of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin from Hyderabad to Delhi.
(Source: TOI)
The Allahabad High Court will hear Wednesday a plea against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.
The petition filed on January 8 by Ayodhya residents Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad will be heard by the Lucknow bench of the high court.
(Source: PTI)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US has opened 160 case files in its investigation of the storming at the Capitol Hill. The agency has received 100,000 videos and pictures as tips.
(Source: Reuters)
Published: 13 Jan 2021,08:33 AM IST