Latest News: India Reports 18,599 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths

Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Sunday said she will join the BJP, two days after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Guha told reporters she was requested by BJP national vice president Mukul Roy to join the saffron party at its Hastings office in Kolkata on Monday.

(Source: PTI)