Latest News | Kerala Life Mission Project: CBI Files FCRA Case

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
A Ukrainian Air Force transport aircraft crashed near the eastern city of Chuguev late Friday, killing 25 people, according to the country's general prosecutor's office. The office said two survivors were at medical facilities in critical condition.
According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Services, the 27 people aboard were the crew and cadets from a nearby air force university.
(Source: CNN)
A fire broke out at a factory in Narela on Friday night and 26 fire tenders were sent to the spot. No casualties have been reported and cooling operations are underway.
(Source: ANI)
The 4th edition of India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, which is conducted biennially between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) will be held in North Arabian Sea from 26-28 September, the Government of India has said.
(Source: ANI)
The CBI on Friday registered a case of alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in connection with the Life Mission project in Kerala, officials said.
The agency searched 2 locations in Kochi in connection with its probe into the case.
(Source: PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 26 Sep 2020,08:39 AM IST