Latest News: India Sees Spike of Over 11k COVID Cases, 100 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Vehicular movement halted after a suspicious object was found at the highway in Manjakote near Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session as Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80.
(Source: PTI)
India reports 11,610 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,37,320, as death toll rises to 1,55,913. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,549, while total discharges are at 1,06,44,858.
(Source: ANI)
A most wanted person in Red Fort violence case, Maninder Singh was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell near Pitam Pura yesterday. Two swords recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Further interrogation underway.
(Source: ANI)
Petrol and diesel in Delhi prices see a sharp increase of 25 paise each to stand at Rs 89.54/litre and Rs 79.95/litre respectively.
(Source: ani)
According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research, Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 332,
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Feb 2021,08:14 AM IST