Latest News: India Sees Spike of Over 11k COVID Cases, 100 Deaths

J&K: Suspicious Object Found on Highway Near Rajouri, Bomb Squad Summoned

Vehicular movement halted after a suspicious object was found at the highway in Manjakote near Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in.

(Source: ANI)

Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50, Nifty at 15,258.80

Sensex drops 206.67 points to 51,897.50 in opening session as Nifty slips 54.65 points to 15,258.80.

(Source: PTI)

India Reports Spike of Over 11k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths

India reports 11,610 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,37,320, as death toll rises to 1,55,913. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,36,549, while total discharges are at 1,06,44,858.

(Source: ANI)

Accused in Red Fort Violence Arrested, Two Swords Recovered From His House: Delhi Police

A most wanted person in Red Fort violence case, Maninder Singh was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell near Pitam Pura yesterday. Two swords recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Further interrogation underway.

(Source: ANI)

Petrol and Diesel Prices Increase by 25 Paise, Now At Rs 89.54 & Rs 79.95 per litre

Petrol and diesel in Delhi prices see a sharp increase of 25 paise each to stand at Rs 89.54/litre and Rs 79.95/litre respectively.

(Source: ani)

Delhi's Air Quality 'Very Poor' with Overall AQI 332

According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research, Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 332,

(Source: ANI)

Published: 17 Feb 2021,08:14 AM IST
