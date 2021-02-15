Latest News: India Reports 11,649 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths

The Quint
India
Updated:
Union Cabinet Meeting to be Held on 17 February

Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17 February.

(Source: ANI)

Odisha: Cong Workers Observe Bandh, 'Rail Roko' As Fuel Prices Rise

Congress workers observe a six-hour-long statewide bandh and 'rail roko' in Odisha as a protest against the rise in fuel prices. In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively.

(Source: ANI)

Sensex up by 463.71 pts, Reaches Lifetime High of 52,008.01

Sensex rallies 463.71 points to lifetime high of 52,008.01 in opening session and Nifty surges 126.25 points to record 15,289.55.

(Source: PTI)

India Reports Spike of Over 11k Cases

India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,16,589, as death toll rises to 1,55,732. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,39,637, while total discharges are at 1,06,21,220.

(Source: ANI)

Petrol and Diesel Price in Delhi at Rs 88.99/litre and Rs 79.35/litre

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi has increased by Rs 0.26 and Rs 0.29, now Rs 88.99/litre and Rs 79.35/litre, respectively.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 15 Feb 2021,09:35 AM IST
