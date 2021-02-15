Latest News: India Reports 11,649 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 90 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Union Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, 17 February.
(Source: ANI)
Congress workers observe a six-hour-long statewide bandh and 'rail roko' in Odisha as a protest against the rise in fuel prices. In Bhubaneswar, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 89.69 per litre and Rs 86.47 per litre respectively.
(Source: ANI)
Sensex rallies 463.71 points to lifetime high of 52,008.01 in opening session and Nifty surges 126.25 points to record 15,289.55.
(Source: PTI)
India reports 11,649 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,09,16,589, as death toll rises to 1,55,732. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,39,637, while total discharges are at 1,06,21,220.
(Source: ANI)
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi has increased by Rs 0.26 and Rs 0.29, now Rs 88.99/litre and Rs 79.35/litre, respectively.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 15 Feb 2021,09:35 AM IST