Modi, Kovind Pay Last Respects to Paswan; Flag at Half Mast Today

A state funeral will be accorded to the deceased, according to a government notification. The Quint Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away on Thursday, days after undergoing a heart surgery. | (Photo: PTI) India A state funeral will be accorded to the deceased, according to a government notification.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi on Friday, 9 October. In a video, shared by ANI, the PM could be seen folding his hands before the deceased and speaking to his family.

The LJP leader passed away on Thursday, days after undergoing a heart surgery.



President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP national president JP Nadda, among others, also visited the family and paid their respects to the deceased.

Flag at Half Mast

In a notification addressed to Chief Secretaries of All State Governments and Administrators of Union Territories, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that as a mark of respect to Late Ram Vilas Paswan, the national flag will be flown at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and Union Territories on Friday. Further a state funeral will be accorded to the deceased.

Tributes Pour In

Mourning the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 8 October, tweeted:

“I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, on his part, had taken to Twitter to say:

“The country has lost a visionary leader with the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He is counted among the most active and longest serving MPs. He was a public servant providing a voice for the the disadvantaged sections and constantly struggling for the marginalised.”

Other public figures, such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also taken to Twitter to lament his loss.

(With inputs from ANI)