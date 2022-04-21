Top LeT Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured in Encounter in J&K's Baramulla

A top commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Yousuf Kantroo, a wanted leader, and another terrorist were killed by the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 21 April, reported news agency ANI.

Kantroo was reportedly involved in various killings, including the recent murder of a soldier, an SPO and two civilians in the Budgam district, tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.