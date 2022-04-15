In J&K's Shopian District, 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Soldiers

Officials stated on Thursday, 14 April, that four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on the same day.

Two soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter after their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the site.

"Actually a Tata Sumo carrying soldiers from 44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to encounter site at Badigam. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault & it skidded off the road. 04 soldiers were injured & 02 among them succumbed," District Police Shopian clarified on Twitter.