In J&K's Shopian District, 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Soldiers

Officials stated on Thursday, 14 April, that four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on the same day.
Two soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter after their vehicle met with an accident on the way to the site.
"Actually a Tata Sumo carrying soldiers from 44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to encounter site at Badigam. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault & it skidded off the road. 04 soldiers were injured & 02 among them succumbed," District Police Shopian clarified on Twitter.
Army personnel received information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam in Shopian's Zainapora area, after which they launched a cordon-and-search operation.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, confirmed that the terrorists that were killed were members of the banned terror outfit, the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
"LeT #terrorists neutralised in today's #encounter were active in Shopian & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon," IGP Kashmir Zone wrote on Twitter.
