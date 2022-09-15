Lancet Report on Unapproved Antibiotic Use In India 'Misleading': Govt

A Health Ministry official has dismissed as "misleading and inappropriate" a Lancet report claiming that more than 47 per cent of antibiotic formulations used in India's private sector in 2019 were unapproved.

Prof. Y K Gupta, a senior pharmacologist and vice chairman of the Standing National Committee on Medicines (SNCM) which prepared the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), said at a Health Ministry event on Tuesday, 13 September, these formulations were approved by state drug regulatory authorities.

"Even though the authors have used the term 'unapproved' for formulations not approved by CDSCO, it is pertinent to note that these formulations were approved by state drug regulatory authorities. Therefore, the term 'unapproved' seems to be inappropriate in this case," Gupta said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is the national regulatory body for pharmaceuticals. He said after reading media reports on the Lancet study last week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya became concerned and called him up at 6 am wanting to be apprised about the issue following a detailed analysis.