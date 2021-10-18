Lakhimpur Unrest: Police Search On for 4 Accused, Including BJP's Sumit Jaiswal

Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October.
(Photo: PTI)
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police is searching for four persons whose involvement is suspected in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of 3 October, The Indian Express reported on Monday, 18 October. One of the persons is reportedly a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Jaiswal, who had lodged his complaint at the Tikunia police station in UP on 4 October, had stated that the protesting farmers had attacked the vehicle that was carrying him and others, with sticks and stones.
The BJP leader said that he had managed to flee from the car amid the violence, and had later learnt from social media that Hariom and Shubham Mishra had been killed in the attack.
The minister's son, Ashish Misra, was arrested in connection to the case by the police on 9 October, after he was interrogated for nearly 12 hours. Five others – Ankit Das, Luvkush Pandey, Ashish Pandey, Lateef, and Shekhar Bharti – some of whom are reportedly known to be Misra's associates, have also been sent to judicial custody along with him.
Another accused, a resident of Kaushambi, had allegedly driven one of the three SUVs that had mowed down farmers protesting at Lakhimpur.
As per The Indian Express report, the name of the Kaushambi resident, Satyam Tiwari, surfaced during the questioning of the accused Ankit Das, his chauffeur Shekhar Bharti, and security guard Lateef.
Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra on Sunday, 17 October, stated that the deaths of the three BJP workers during the Lakhimpur unrest are indicative of the negligence practised by the police and the administration.
"The death of the three men is unfortunate and the way the incident took place in the presence of officials shows the negligence of both the police and the administration," he was quoted as saying by Times of India.
Meanwhile, farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha held nationwide protests on Monday against the farmers' deaths in Lakhimpur, and demanded the resignation and arrest of the minister.
(With inputs from Times of India and The Indian Express.)