Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra Surrenders After Supreme Court Cancels Bail

Prior to this, on 30 March, the court had also told the Uttar Pradesh government that the judge appointed to monitor the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case has recommended that the state should file a plea challenging accused Ashish Mishra’s bail.

The plea was filed by families of the farmers who were killed on 3 October 2021, in Lakhimpur Kheri, after being run over by an SUV belonging to Ashish Mishra.

Representing the Uttar Pradesh government, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had maintained the government's stand that the offence was a grave one, but had added that "Ashish Mishra is not a flight risk".

He had also said that the state was "unimpressed" by the SIT's argument that Ashish Mishra is an influential person and could tamper with evidence while being out on bail.

Representing the petitioners, senior advocate Dushyant Dave had pointed out the inconsistencies and lapses in the probe and the basis on which bail was granted by the Allahabad High Court.

Dave, as quoted by Bar&Bench (B&B), had said that the HC had "failed to consider relevant facts and the judgment suffers from gross non-application of mind."

The apex court had further taken note of the fact that none of the witnesses were heard by the high court.