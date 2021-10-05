Lakhimpur Unrest | 'Need Justice, Not Help': Slain Farmer Lovepreet's Sister

Among the four farmers who died in the unrest that had ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, 3 October, was a 19-year-old.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
"We want justice for what happened to my brother. We don't need any help. All we need is justice for my brother," Amanpreet Kaur, sister of deceased farmer Lovepreet Singh, can be heard saying in a video circulated on Twitter.
Lovepreet Singh had been taken to the hospital after being allegedly trampled by a speeding car in Lakhimpur, and, in his last moments, had told his father to reach the hospital quickly, NDTV reported. However, by the time his family arrived at the site, the teenager had succumbed to his injuries.
The young farmer, whose body had been kept in a glass case over the past couple of days, was cremated on Tuesday. His family, critical of the administration's lack of response to the tragic incident, had refused to perform the last rites of Lovepreet until they were handed an autopsy report and a copy of the FIR against the Union minister's son, NDTV reported.
Lovepreet's sister, when asked if she thought that justice would be provided now that her brother has been cremated and laid to rest, said in Punjabi, "I have no such hope (Ji umeed ta nahi haigi)."
On Monday, an FIR under had been filed under the charges of murder against Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni, and others, for allegedly running a car over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
