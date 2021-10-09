Ashish Misra Arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Matter Days After SC Rap

Ashish Mishra was served a notice under Section 160 of CrPC to appear before the SIT.
Putting an end to the suspense, Ashish Misra alias Monu Bhaiya, the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Crime Branch office in Reserve Police lines in the district on Saturday, 9 October.
After skipping the first summon issued to him, Ashish, along with his lawyer, appeared at the crime branch office almost 22 minutes ahead of the deadline of appearance set at 11 am in the second summon issued to him on Friday.
Following interrogation that lasted more than 12 hours, Ashish Misra was arrested. He will be taken to district hospital where his medical examination will be conducted and will be produced in court. It is learnt from the sources that Ashish's lawyer produced video evidence and affidavit of witnesses who place Ashish at a wrestling event when a fleet of three cars went on rampage and mowed down farmers in Tikunia on 3 October.
Ashish Mishra (centre) along with his lawyer arrives at police lines to record his statement.
Ashish Mishra was served a notice under Section 160 of the CRPC on Thursday to appear before the SIT at the Crime Branch office on Friday at 10 in the morning. Ashish did not turn up to record his statement raising speculations that he is on the run and is not willing to cooperate with the investigation.
However, later in the evening his father MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra arrived in Lucknow and while speaking to the media clarified that his son is very much at their residence in Lakhimpur Kheri and would join the investigation on Saturday.
The Opposition, in its sustained attack at the government, has been demanding resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra, claiming the latter being in power will not allow a fair probe in the case involving his son as the main accused. Replying to the allegations, MoS Home Ajay Mishra said:
Uttar Pradesh Police slipped into action and the investigation in the case took off only after the matter reached the Supreme Court two days ago. This was when the first summon was issued to the murder accused, who in normal circumstances are arrested. The preferential treatment given to the minister's son in the murder case didn't go unnoticed in the apex court as well.
When quizzed on why the main accused of the violence has not been arrested yet, Lakshmi Singh, inspector general Lucknow range) had told the media that there was no bullet injury on the body of any of the victims and now they are looking for fresh evidence in the case.
In one of the first developments in the investigation in the violence case, police had arrested suspects Ashish Pandey and Luvkush after they were detained and interrogated. Police said the duo during investigation had divulged three names who are now dead. Later, a press release from the office of Prashant Kumar, additional director general (law and order), claimed, apart from main accused Ashish Mishra, six more names have surfaced during the interrogation. Among the seven suspects, two have been arrested while three are dead.
Two arrested accused Ashish Pandey and Luvkush
Earlier, postmortem reports of the eight victims of the violence had ruled out any bullet wound despite allegations of gunshot injury made by families of several victims. Eyewitness accounts of the incident mention to have heard gunshots during the incident and the same was corroborated by recovery of two missed .315 bore cartridges from the spot.
A political slugfest has already begin over the violence over the incident senior opposition leaders from Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi where the first ones to visit Lakhimpur Siri in solidarity with the family of the victims. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Bahujan Samaj party leader Satish Chandra Mishra also followed
On Saturday, Punjab Congress committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also met families of the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri. Demanding justice, he sat on hunger strike at the residence of Raman Kashyap, a journalist who was killed in the violence on October 3. He took scathing attack over the alleged shoddy investigation in the case.
Earlier, citing prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained inside campus of 2nd battalion of PAC in Sitapur for two days before she was finally allowed, amid protest by congress workers outside the main gate of PAC, to visit the families of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri.
(With inputs from Dharmendra Rajpoot in Lakhimpur Kheri)
