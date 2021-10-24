Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Misra Taken to Hospital for Suspected Dengue

Union Minister of State Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra, who was arrested for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has reportedly been taken to a hospital for a suspected case of dengue.

As per ANI, Misra was shifted from the district jail to a government hospital. A senior jail official said that his blood sample was sent for dengue confirmation.

Four farmers and a journalist were killed during the Lakhimpur Kheri protest, after they were run over by a car that belonged to Misra’s convoy.