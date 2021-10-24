Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Misra Taken to Hospital for Suspected Dengue

A senior jail official said that his blood sample was sent for dengue confirmation.
The Quint
India
Published:

Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes. 

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>

Union Minister of State Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra, who was arrested for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has reportedly been taken to a hospital for a suspected case of dengue.

As per ANI, Misra was shifted from the district jail to a government hospital. A senior jail official said that his blood sample was sent for dengue confirmation.

Four farmers and a journalist were killed during the Lakhimpur Kheri protest, after they were run over by a car that belonged to Misra’s convoy.

However, he was arrested only nine days later on murder charges by a special investigating team.

Three more people were arrested on Saturday, 23 October, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which a total of eight people, including four farmers, died on 3 October.

The total number of arrests made so far in the case has now risen to 13, including Union minister Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT