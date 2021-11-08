'Will Appoint Judge From Different HC to Monitor Probe': SC on Lakhimpur Kheri

"We want a retired HC judge to monitor the probe and filing of separate chargesheets. We want to protect the evidence collected," said a bench led by CJI NV Ramana.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 November, said that it would appoint a judge from a different state's high court to monitor the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case till the charge sheet is filed.
The apex court also rejected a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, saying that the probe agency was not the solution to everything.
"We want a retired HC judge to monitor the probe and filing of separate charge sheets. We want to protect the evidence collected," said a bench led by CJI NV Ramana.
Earlier on Monday, while hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the SC had expressed unhappiness over the status report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government.
The apex court said there was nothing in the status report apart from saying that more witnesses have been examined, reported news agency ANI.
The hearing has been adjourned and will next be taken up on Friday.
