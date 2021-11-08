'Will Appoint Judge From Different HC to Monitor Probe': SC on Lakhimpur Kheri

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 November, said that it would appoint a judge from a different state's high court to monitor the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri case till the charge sheet is filed.

The apex court also rejected a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, saying that the probe agency was not the solution to everything.

"We want a retired HC judge to monitor the probe and filing of separate charge sheets. We want to protect the evidence collected," said a bench led by CJI NV Ramana.