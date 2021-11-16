Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Misra, 2 Others Denied Bail

Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
A district court on Monday, 15 November, rejected the bail application of Union minister Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister’s son.
Co-accused Luv Kush Rana and Ashish Pandey were also denied bail over the matter. Previously, the three were denied bail by a lower court.
District government counsel Arvind Tripathi stated that the court had observed that the case is "of serious nature and the investigation is currently on," The Indian Express quoted.
The total number of arrests made so far in the case has now risen to 13, including Ashish Misra.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had expressed disappointment over the way the probe was proceeding in the case and said that it would appoint a judge from a different state's high court to monitor the investigation till a charge sheet is filed.
The apex court had also rejected a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, saying that the probe agency was not the solution to everything.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)