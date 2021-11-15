Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Talking to Judges for Probe, Wants Senior Cops on Task Force

At the previous hearing on 8 November, the bench had expressed concerns once again about the investigation, and suggested that a retired judge should be appointed to monitor it.

The investigation is not going the way it expected, the judges said, expressing dissatisfaction at the fact that the forensic lab reports regarding the video evidence had not yet arrived and that the phone of only one accused had been seized so far.

The court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the status report which had been filed by the state of UP, which said nothing beyond the fact that more witnesses had been examined.

The bench also expressed concerns about the case against the main accused in the attack on farmers being mixed up with the mob lynching case.

The court stated that the investigation into both the cases must be kept apart, adding that the statements of witnesses pertaining to different cases must be recorded separately.

"What we expect from SIT is those coming to depose in the case of farmers death, this will be an independent exercise and the evidence you are collecting in the other case cannot be used in this," Justice Kant remarked, according to Bar & Bench.

"What it appears to us is that this SIT is unable to maintain an investigative distance between the three FIRs," he went on to say, the report added.

In order to ensure that there is no overlapping of the evidence, the court said it was proposing the appointment of a retired judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to oversee the investigation, LiveLaw reported.