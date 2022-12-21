Who is Lakhbir Landa, Accused of Punjab RPG Attacks & a Cloth Trader's Murder?

One name has come up in connection with at least four high profile crimes in Punjab in the past seven months - gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, better known as Landa Harike. He is said to be based in Canada.

The Punjab Police seems to see Landa as one of the major threats to peace in the state.

So who is Landa Harike? What are the allegations against him? What does his sudden emergence indicate?

We will try to answer these questions in this article. But first, here are the crimes after which his name came up.