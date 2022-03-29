Lack of Access, No Segregation of Waste: Ghazipur Landfill Ablaze After 24 Hours

Sharma told The Quint, “There are edges of this garbage mountain that are beyond our reach. Neither the hose nor the firemen can reach that area. The JCB that the civic body has deployed daily to dump the garbage pushes portions down, and then we douse it. This is a time consuming exercise.”

Garg said that there is always the risk of a portion of the garbage mountain falling on the firemen, and hence extra caution is taken, which increases the firefighting time.

“It’s not as if there is a road or a path to take to reach the spot on the mountain, the firefighters can get stuck in the mound or small-intensity blasts can take place. The fire tenders can also tilt and fall, so there are major safety concerns,” he added.