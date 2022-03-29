Delhi Records Hottest Day of the Year; Temperatures Rise 10 Degrees Above Normal

Narela in north Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, 28 March, even as the capital's base station – Safdarjung – registered 39.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the season so far.

While the temperature recorded at Safdarjung was seven degrees above the season's average, Narela experienced temperatures which were 10 degrees more than the normal level, reported news agency PTI.