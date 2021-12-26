Six Dead, Many Injured in Boiler Blast at Noodle-Making Factory in Bihar

At least six people were killed and many others seriously injured after boilers at a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district exploded on Saturday, 25 December.

At least 10 workers are feared to have been trapped under the debris and rescue operation is on to find them.

The blast, that took place at around 10 pm on Saturday, 25 December, was loud enough to be heard 5 kms away. The factory is located in the Bela Industrial area of Muzaffarpur.