Six Dead, Many Injured in Boiler Blast at Noodle-Making Factory in Bihar

At least 10 workers are feared to have been trapped under the debris.
At least six people were killed and many others seriously injured after boilers at a noodle-making factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district exploded on Saturday, 25 December.
The blast, that took place at around 10 pm on Saturday, 25 December, was loud enough to be heard 5 kms away. The factory is located in the Bela Industrial area of Muzaffarpur.
Jayant Kant, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, who visited the spot, told IANS, "We have recovered six bodies from the debris so far. Besides, five persons also sustained injuries and are admitted in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital."
"The rescue operation is currently underway. Fire fighters and police personnel are removing the debris. The exact number of deaths is not ascertained yet," he added.
