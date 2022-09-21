Kurmis in West Bengal Block Trains, Demand Scheduled Tribe Status

Agitators from the Kurmi community block railway tracks to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, in WB West Medinipur district on Wednesday, 21 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Train services of the South Eastern Railway (SER) were partially impacted on Wednesday, 21 September, as members of the Kurmi community continued to block tracks at two stations in West Bengal to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The protests at Paschim Medinipur's Khemasuli and Purulia's Kustaur had begun at 4 am on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday.
Earlier, protesters had also blocked railways in Jungle Mahal districts of the state, but ended their blockade by Tuesday evening.
The blockades had led to cancellations, diversions and short-termination of several express and passenger trains since they began, an SER official said, as per news agency PTI.
On Tuesday, the SER had cancelled 24 trains, diverted 20 and short-terminated 14. Several trains were also rescheduled.
Apart from West Bengal, protests by Kurmis were also held in Odisha and Jharkhand.
"We were supposed to have been designated as the ST shortly after the Independence, but that has never happened. We demand that our community and language are given their due," WB committee president of the organisation Rajesh Mahata said, as per The Telegraph.
(With inputs from PTI and The Telegraph.)
