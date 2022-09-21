Kurmis in West Bengal Block Trains, Demand Scheduled Tribe Status

Train services of the South Eastern Railway (SER) were partially impacted on Wednesday, 21 September, as members of the Kurmi community continued to block tracks at two stations in West Bengal to demand Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The protests at Paschim Medinipur's Khemasuli and Purulia's Kustaur had begun at 4 am on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday.

Earlier, protesters had also blocked railways in Jungle Mahal districts of the state, but ended their blockade by Tuesday evening.