‘My Freedom to Create Has Been Killed,’ MSU Student Whose Artwork Stirred Row

“When I joined college in 2022, I believed I will have the freedom to think and express… But now I feel like my thoughts have been caged, and my creativity has been killed,” said 23-year-old Kundan Kumar Mahato.

Mahato is pursuing his Masters in Sculpture at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) in Gujarat’s Vadodara, and was debarred from there after his artwork on Hindu goddesses stirred a controversy in May 2022.

Things got out of hand quickly and Mahato was arrested and jailed in Baroda on 4 June 2022, after the Gujarat police filed an FIR against him for “outraging religious feelings.”

On 10 February, Mahato returned to the classroom after a gap of almost nine months after the Gujarat High Court ruled that he can start attending classes.