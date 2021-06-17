Kumbh Fake COVID Tests: Uttarakhand Orders FIR Against Pvt Labs

According to the report, a single phone number was used to register 50 people, while one antigen test kit was shown to have tested 700 people.

“Addresses and names were fictional. Almost 530 samples were taken from ‘House Number 5’ in Haridwar. Is it possible for a house to have 500 residents,” an official told the newspaper.

Addressing allegations of fake COVID testing during the Kumbh festival, Health officer Arun Singh Sengar on Tuesday, 15 June, said, “It has been taken into cognisance that wrong data was entered, it's being investigated.”