Odisha Govt Allows 2021 Rath Yatra: Another ‘Kumbh’ Tragedy Ahead?

In the July solstice, when the humidity will be at its peak, to what extent the people on the ground will be inclined to follow COVID protocols is easy to guess.

Five hundred people at each chariot makes for a significant crowd, and nobody can ensure that among the priests and security personnel there is going to be a water-tight barrier to keep the virus at bay or stop the infection from spreading.

Rationalists are still puzzled over the decision. “When the second wave is assessed to be more virulent and seventy times more infectious than the last year... how can the administration allow it again this year,” wondered Dr P Ratha, a scholar of the Jagannath cult.