Kolkata Records Heaviest September Rain in 14 Years, Downpour Likely To Continue

Hand rickshaw-pullers wait for passengers at a waterlogged city road after heavy rains in Kolkata.
(Photo: PTI)
Heavy rain in Kolkata and adjoining districts on Monday, 20 September, has led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in the capital city of West Bengal. An orange alert was issued for the city on Monday in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake, Canning, and other areas of West Bengal also witnessed heavy rain.
As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
"Fairly widespread to widespread Rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on 20th & 21st and decrease in rainfall activity thereafter. Isolated very heavy falls is also likely Gangetic West Bengal on 20th September," the IMD stated on Monday.
Here are a few visuals from Kolkata.
Waterlogged railway tracks due to heavy rain, near Tikiapara railway station in Howrah district.
Waterlogged Amherst Street police station after heavy rainfall in Kolkata on Monday, 20 September.
Vendors in Kolkata wade through inundated streets after heavy downpour.
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged VIP road.
A hand rickshaw-puller carries a passenger through a waterlogged city road after heavy rains in Kolkata.
(With inputs from The Weather Channel.)
