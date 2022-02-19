Kolkata Realtor Lynched in South 24 Parganas After Being Mistaken for a Thief

A real estate agent from Kolkata was lynched by a mob of villagers in South 24 Parganas on Friday, 18 February, after being mistaken for a thief.

The incident reportedly took place at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

According to The Indian Express, 35-year-old Avik Mukherjee died at the hospital after he was rescued by the police.