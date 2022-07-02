Kolkata Police Issues Look Out Circular For Nupur Sharma

In a new development, Kolkata Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for suspended Bhartiya Janata Party member Nupur Sharma.

A senior official of the city police informed that they were forced to issue the lookout notice as Sharma did not turn up after she was sent two notices for appearance for interrogation, as reported by IANS. Kolkata Police is the first to issue a lookout notice against Sharma on this issue.