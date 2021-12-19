Kolkata Municipal Polls Turn Violent, At Least Three Injured in Crude Bomb Blast

A spate of violent attacks shadowed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on Sunday, 19 December, with two crude bombs hurled outside the Taki High School in Sealdah area and Khanna areas of Kolkata, reported PTI. Both the Trinamool Congress and the Congress have held blamed each other for the incident.

According to the police, at least three persons were injured in the attacks, of whom one has lost their leg. The police adds that the bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.

As of 1 pm, around 38 percent polling was completed in Kolkata. However, across the city, reports of violence and candidates being prevented from entering booths have been pouring in.

In Ward 22, BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit was allegedly attacked by TMC goons and in Ward 45, Congress’ Santosh Pathak alleged that the TMC brought fake voters, which resulted in a brawl between both the parties.