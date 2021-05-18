KK Shailaja, Who Led Kerala’s COVID Fight, Axed From Next Cabinet

While Shailaja made her Assembly debut 25 years ago, the last five years has put her on the national map – in recognition of handling the Nipah virus attack in the state before COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only did she receive international acclaim for her leadership during the first wave of the pandemic, she is also the face of firefighting the second wave of infections in the state.

“What I want to highlight is that we faced many challenges during our tenure. We had a devastating hurricane, floods, the Nipah virus, and COVID-19 pandemic, but we rose to the occasion each time. The people saw this and were happy with the model of governance in Kerala and hence, we have been voted to power again for the work we have done,” she told NDTV, after her massive victory on 2 May.