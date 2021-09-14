Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Appoints Gopal Mukherjee as WB Advocate General

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appointed senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Gopal Mukherjee as the Advocate General of the state on Tuesday, 14 September.

"In terms of Article 165 (1) of the Constitution of India Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Shri Gopal Mukherjee, Senior Advocate of High Court at Calcutta, as Advocate General of the state and will hold office “during the pleasure of the Governor"," the Governor wrote on Twitter.