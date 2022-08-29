UP: BJP Leader Among 8 People Arrested for Kidnapping & Selling 7-Month-Old Baby

The Mathura Railway Police has arrested eight people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, for kidnapping a seven-month old baby and then selling it for Rs 1.8 lakh, eventually busting human trafficking racket, the police said.

On 24 August, a seven-month old baby was kidnapped from Mathura railway station while he was sleeping with his parents on the platform, the police said. The accused, who kidnapped the baby, has been identified as Deep Kumar, the police added.