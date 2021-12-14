'BJP Thinks They Are the Only Hindus': Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Mamata Banerjee.
"The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] has only one narrative, that they alone are Hindus and the rest have fallen on roads from the skies," West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, 13 December.
Speaking at a South Goa party rally, Banerjee went on to accuse the ruling party of using fake videos of violence from Bangladesh and Rajasthan, and then criticising the West Bengal administration for failing to control the law and order situation.
The leader stressed on the idea of a 'lovely India' by saying, "Tyaag (sacrifice) means Hinduism, Imaan (faith) means Musalman, Pyaar means Isai and the Sikhs are about sacrifice, this is our lovely India," IANS reported.
She said that even though she was born a Hindu, her parents never taught her to dislike Muslims or Christians or Sikhs.
The TMC leader also censured the Congress party, accusing it of behaving like a sluggish zamindar and doing nothing to take on the ruling BJP.
"We have seen in India that some political parties consider themselves as zamindars. They do not do anything and do not let the others do anything," the WB CM stated, IANS reported.
She stated that if the Congress really wanted to prevent the BJP from assuming power in Goa, it was welcome to join the TMC-led alliance and prevent votes from splitting.
"If the Congress thinks of working to defeat the BJP, we have no objection. We have formed an alliance in Goa along with MGP [Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party]. This is the alternative. You want to join, do that," she added, IANS quoted.
(With inputs from IANS.)
