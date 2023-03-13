Kerala Students Thrashed: Amid Uproar, MP Varsity Refutes Discrimination Claims

"Every time there is an incident – or an incident of discrimination is called out – the administration first bullies the students, puts pressure on them, and forces them to come to a compromise," a student of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Amarkantak town in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district told The Quint.

He was one of the four students hailing from Kerala, who were allegedly beaten up by the university's security staff on Friday, 10 March, after they climbed atop a water tank to click pictures.