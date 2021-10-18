Kerala Rains to Intensify From 20 October: Can You Travel? What Has IMD Said?

At least 24 people have lost their lives in the flash floods and landslides in Kerala until now. Image used for representation.
(Photo: PTI)
Kerala will get heavy, isolated rainfall for three to four days from 20 October, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, 17 October.
At least 24 people have lost their lives in the flash floods and landslides until now.
With heavy rains predicted further, what are the restrictions you should know of? Here's all you need to keep in mind.
Which districts are predicted to get heavy rainfall from 20 October?
Thiruvananthapuram
Kollam
Pathanamthitta
Alappuzha
Kottayam
Ernakulam
Idukki
Thrissur
Palakkad
Malappuram
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in each district.
Colleges were supposed to reopen this week after easing of COVID restrictions. Is that happening?
No, reopening of colleges has been postponed. Watch out this space for more information.
Can I travel to Kerala?
As of now, flights and trains to the state have not been cancelled. Watch out this space for more information.
However, travel restrictions have been imposed in higher ranges due to landslides.
What about Sabarimala pilgrimage?
The Sabarimala pilgrimage is stopped until 19 October. A decision will be taken based on the situation. This is due to the increase in the water level of Pamba river.
Are there any helpline numbers? Whom should I contact in case of an emergency?
As per the The News Minute, the State Level Control Center can be reached at 9447210314.
The following are the other helpline numbers: