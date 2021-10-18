Kerala Landslide: Bodies of Mother & Son Found Hugging Each Other Beneath Debris

It was an unbearable sight, as the rescue team members described it, as they rummaged through mounds of slush and debris on Sunday, 17 October, with the hopes of finding the people who got buried in the landslide at Kokkayar village in Kerala’s Idukki district.

As the teams dug through the debris amid rains, they found the bodies of three children. The three were hugging each other in their death. The three children have been identified as Amna (7), Afsan (8) and Ahiyan (4).

As the rescue team continued their efforts to find the remaining bodies, they found three more bodies in a similar state – a mother and her son hugging each other, while a baby was found in its cradle. The mother and son were identified as Fauziya (28) and Ameen (10).